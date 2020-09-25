More evacuations ordered as Mullen Fire continues to grow

Wind gusts as high as 40 mph continue to spread a wildfire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

The Mullen Fire has now charred roughly 25,250 acres of southern Wyoming wilderness, according to a federal firefighting database. It remains only 2% contained.

The fire began to expand again on Thursday, driven by high winds. Firefighters encountered another active day on Friday due to similar weather conditions.

Early Friday evening, the Albany County Emergency Management Office ordered the evacuation of the Foxborough area. Residents were told to leave the area as soon as they were able.

The windy weather is expected to continue over the next several days.

“Firefighters expect to see significant growth to the east and northeast of the fire, and winds may affect air operations,” fire officials said in a statement. “Structure protection crews will work to defend homes and structures in the evacuated areas.”

The fire has already prompted mandatory evacuations for several communities including Lake Creek, Rambler, Rob Roy and Keystone. Pre-evacuation notices were issued for Albany and Centennial, as well as private land across Fox Creek Road and areas west of Highway 11 in the valley.