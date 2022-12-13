 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More road closures as Wyoming pounded by storm

  • Updated
Crash

Multiple crashes occurred Tuesday on Interstate 25 near Chugwater amid high winds and snow.

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

Interstate 25 closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland around noon Tuesday after multiple crashes occurred amid a powerful winter storm. 

The crashes happened just north of Chugwater, according to a tweet from a Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesman.

The storm also forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and between Laramie and Cheyenne. 

The westbound lanes of the highway were also closed from Rawlins to Laramie. The eastbound lanes closed from Cheyenne to the Nebraska state line.

Other highway closures included:

  • Highway 287 between Lander and Muddy Gap;
  • Highway 85 between Cheyenne and Torrington;
  • Highway 191 between Rock Springs and the Utah state line.

For more road closure information, click here.

The storm began Monday night over western Wyoming and had gradually swept east. It's expected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to large parts of the state.

