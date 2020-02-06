More snow, wind and below zero wind chills on the way

Forecasters say more snow could fall on Casper on Thursday, just as the city digs out from the last storm.

The National Weather Service says the city could receive another 1 to 3 inches of snow during the day. Wind gusts as high as 32 mph are forecast, resulting in wind chill temperatures below zero.

Snow is also likely in Casper on Friday, according to the weather service's Riverton office.

Saturday, meanwhile, is expected to be especially windy, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

The latest wintry weather comes days after a storm dropped 15 inches of snow over Casper, shutting down all highways connecting the city.

However, central Wyoming is forecast to avoid the worst of the latest storm, which is expected to drop more snow over parts of western and northern Wyoming.

Yellowstone is forecast to receive 8 to 15 inches of snow. Jackson could get 6 to 10 inches.

