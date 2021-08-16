More than 1 million visit Yellowstone in July

So far, Yellowstone and Grand Teton have not imposed limits that cap the number of visitors entering their borders. Other parks experiencing surges in tourism, like Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park, have adopted timed entry permit reservation systems to curb the crush of people.

While Northwest Wyoming’s parks aren’t yet there, they are using strategies to deflect visitors away from areas where parking has been exhausted. That’s true at Yellowstone’s Old Faithful area and at the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve in Grand Teton.

Social scientists are also digging in to study visitors and their experiences in the national parks. Yellowstone started some of that research in 2016. Grand Teton’s studies of its tourists and how they move through the park are ongoing, happening this summer at places like Bradley and Taggart lakes and Lupine Meadows Trailhead.

“It’s not just increased visitation, it’s how visitation has changed,” Teton Park’s Barnum said. “The kinds of visitors, the kinds of things they’re doing, the way they’re visiting the park — that’s all shifted.”

Not only are there more tourists than ever before, but the average visitor is much more apt to get on their feet and experience the parks beyond hitting the usual scenic overlooks and developed areas.