More than 12,000 without power following heavy snows in Wyoming

Power outages

Heavy snow can often damage trees and power lines.

A residential trailer in Mills was completely lost in an overnight fire, Fire Chief Dave North told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday. He said the fire was a "direct result" of a branch falling onto a power line. The fire did not result in any injuries, but North said it did displace the trailers' residents.

Casper Fire-EMS said firefighters had been responding to a number of calls related to downed power lines in Casper. Capt. Pat McJunkin, speaking for the department, said calls about outages or branches on power lines began coming in around 10:30 p.m. Monday. As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the department had responded to 22 such calls within city limits.

McJunkin said there had not been any "significant hazards" within the city, though there were a handful of very small fires caused by branches on power lines. Those fires extinguished themselves, he said.

As of 12:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power was reporting 347 outages in Wyoming affecting 12,654 customers.

The outages include: