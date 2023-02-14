One person sustained a minor injury and more than 200 University of Wyoming students were displaced after a fire broke out overnight in a campus residence hall.

The fire, which is believed to be contained to one room, broke out around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the university said in a statement. It happened in Orr Hall, which primarily houses freshman students.

Students were temporarily housed in Washakie Dining Center’s lower level.

A cause has not yet been determined, but a carbon monoxide test will be conducted before students are allowed to return to their rooms.

One room on the second floor has fire and water damage, and some smoke was also reported on that same floor.

“Students are still in the Shoshone Room in the lower level of Washakie Dining Center, primarily those students who did not have anywhere else to go for the night,” UWPD Chief Mike Samp said in the statement.

Mattresses and linens were provided for nearly 30 students housed overnight in the Shoshone Room, Dean of Students Ryan O’Neil said in the statement. The remaining students stayed at friends’ homes or with students housed on Fraternity/Sorority Row and other places.

It is anticipated that Orr Hall residents will be allowed to return to their residence hall rooms before Tuesday afternoon.