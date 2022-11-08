More than $6M slated for Teton, Lincoln counties for high speed internet

JACKSON (WNE) — With a $2.4 million match from Silver Star Communications, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced that it will provide another $6.3 million grant to bring high-speed internet access to people living and working in Lincoln and Teton counties.

“Access to gigabit Broadband Fiber connectivity is critical in the communities we service,” Elizabeth Acosta-McCune, vice president of sales and marketing for Silver Star, said in a news release on Oct. 6. “This is allowing our families and small businesses the tools to access work, education and telehealth in today’s digital world.”

A $6.3 million ReConnect grant was awarded to Silver Star to provide high-speed internet services to underserved areas in western Wyoming.

The investment includes funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Biden last year, which provides $65 billion to expand reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.

“Access to reliable high-speed internet is more important than ever,” Glenn Pauley, USDA Wyoming state director, said in a Wednesday news release. “Our rural communities cannot sustain without it; having a connection to the outside world helps our students learn and keeps our small businesses open.”

Silver Star is a regional leader in fiber optics, which has been the company’s primary technology for new broadband infrastructure since 2005. Silver Star in recent years has announced an aggressive five-year plan to build out fiber in Star Valley; Swan Valley, Idaho; and Teton Valley, Idaho, while also pursuing grant opportunities, such as this RUS-RD grant, to connect additional underserved rural areas.