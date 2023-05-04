GILLETTE — Several Gillette residents have received white supremacist propaganda in the mail recently. Those reports follow a separate incident in late April when a number of anti-Semitic flyers were left outside of homes in a Gillette neighborhood.

A 32-year-old man in the 700 block of West Ninth Street told police Tuesday morning that he received an envelope in the mail with a CD inside that contained white supremacy, Aryan Brotherhood and Nazi propaganda.

Police found that several residents in the area received the same envelope and CD.

The sender is unknown and there are no suspects, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.

The incident reported Tuesday appears related to a similar incident reported Friday, when a 34-year-old man in the 600 block of West Fourth Street said he found an envelope in his mail with no return address packaging a disc. He played the disc and said that it contained white supremacy propaganda, including songs and other content.

On Sunday, April 23, a resident who lives in the 600 block of Fairway Drive reported finding a flyer with anti-Semitic speech and messaging in the neighborhood. The flyer was in a plastic baggie with rice inside it. There were other flyers found in the Westover neighborhood of Gillette around that time but that was the only report made to police, Wasson said.

The mail and flyer incidents remain under investigation.

City Councilwoman Trish Simonson said during a public hearing on a proposed hate crime ordinance Tuesday night that she had found the anti-Semitic flyer outside of her home.

Simonson told the News Record Wednesday that “there were a lot” of flyers seen laying on driveways outside of homes in her Westover neighborhood at the time of the April 23 report. Those flyers were packaged in plastic baggies and weighed down with rice, she said.

Council members voted 4-3 on a first reading of the hate crime ordinance, which was brought forward by Councilman Billy Montgomery and would create penalties for crimes committed based on hate, discrimination or bias.

The vote was preceded by a large crowd and lengthy public comment period in which residents voiced support and opposition to the proposed city law.

The ordinance must pass second and third readings before becoming law.