GILLETTE — Mental health concerns — prevalent throughout Gillette — are also increasing within the schools, and this school year, more younger children have been referred for help than their older peers.

From August through December 2022, 209 Campbell County elementary students were referred to a mental health counselor compared to the 181 secondary students.

“For us, it was kind of surprising that we had more elementary students referred than high school or junior high kids,” said Kip Farnum, director of student support services for the school district.

The data he received for students referred by grade level were also striking. Sixth graders had the highest number of students — 40 — followed by sophomores, freshman, fourth graders and second graders.

“This was a little startling for me initially,” he said. “You can see we’re referring kindergartners, first graders and second graders at almost the same level that we’re referring a lot of our secondary students. That’s troubling. It’s pretty consistent all the way across.”

To cope with the overwhelming numbers, the district partners with five local agencies: The Kid Clinic, Behavioral Health Services, YES House, Free Indeed and The Counseling Center.

“All of these agencies combined kind of give us these different levels of intervention and have really seemed to work well with our whole program right now,” Farnum said.

But even with increased partners, the demand for counselors has not been met.

In December, Farnum said the waitlist for a counselor was at 10. Now, it’s at 80.

He attributed some of that number to students who were waiting for the Kid Clinic rather than another agency because of the direct transportation from school to clinic.

“I don’t know if Mr. Chrans is here but he is our hero,” Farnum said of the director of transportation services. “He transports kids from school to the Kid Clinic and back and reduces our no-show rate to almost nothing. He just about transports every kid who has a mental health appointment, so we love transportation.”

Throughout the first semester of the school year, about 60 students a week were taken to the Kid Clinic. The increased clinic use has not only been noticed by the school district.

“Last week the hospital even said to me, ‘Hey, would you guys be willing to do another Kid Clinic,’” Farnum said.

In August, the wait time between a referral and a child’s first service was about 19 days. In November, that peaked at 63 days before dropping down to 46 in December.

About 80 students were discharged, while 180 remained in counseling and another 115 refused services or went to another agency.

One highlight within the conversation circled around the decrease in students who died by suicide in the past five years. Farnum said that while there were nine student deaths from 2013-2016, there has been a drop to one since 2017.

Farnum credited the decrease to Hope Squads, peer-nominated students on the lookout for signs of unhappiness in their classmates, and additional staff trainings.

Hope Squads are now in 14 district schools and all new district staff were trained in suicide prevention in August. Nutrition, maintenance and transportation are now receiving training and two certified mental health first aid trainers led 27 employees in a training in February.