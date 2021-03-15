 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Most highways remain closed Monday following historic winter storm
View Comments
top story

Most highways remain closed Monday following historic winter storm

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Interstate 80

Much of Interstate 80 is closed Monday.

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

The snow may have stopped, but much of Wyoming's highway system remains closed from the weekend's historic winter storm.

The entire length of Interstate 25, from Buffalo to the Colorado Border, remains closed Monday morning. It is not expected to reopen until the afternoon. 

Meanwhile, Interstate 80 is closed from the Nebraska border to Rawlins in both directions. the eastbound lanes are closed all the way to the Utah border. They are not expected to open until Monday evening.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Highway 20 from Casper to Shoshoni, however, reopened Monday around noon, though some spots may remain slick.

Most of the other state and U.S. highways in the south and eastern portions of the state are closed as well including: 

  • Wyoming Highway 220
  • U.S. Highway 85 in eastern Wyoming
  • U.S. Highway 287
  • Wyoming Highway 487
  • Wyoming Highway 789

For a complete list of road closures, click here

For a list of business, government and school closures in the Casper area, click here.

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News