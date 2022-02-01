 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Most nursing homes in Wyoming still face staffing shortages, according to AARP data dashboard

Long-term care

Tom Johnson visits with his wife Jan while wearing personal protective equipment at Shepherd of the Valley on Dec. 8, 2020, in Casper. In mid-December more than 70% of nursing homes in Wyoming reported staff shortages.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Nursing homes in Wyoming are still desperate for staff, according to data published by AARP.

In November, 59% of state nursing facilitates reported staff shortages. In mid-December, that number jumped to 73.5%.

The data comes from an online dashboard featuring nursing home data reported to the Centers for Disease Control. The dashboard is updated monthly, with the latest statistics spanning Nov. 21 to Dec. 19.

The overall vaccination rate of Wyoming nursing home residents remain high, while that of health care workers is lagging. As of December, a little under two thirds of residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus and received booster shots, according to the dashboard. That’s in comparison to 17.8% of health care staff.

COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents fell off between November and December, the dashboard shows. But the latest data period ended just as the omicron variant of the coronavirus hit the U.S. Infections have surged in nursing facilities since then, according to CDC data.

“There are now more COVID-19 cases in nursing homes than ever before, and deaths are rising as well,” AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway said in a news release Jan. 25.

It’s the second winter in a row nursing homes have faced COVID-19 outbreaks. In December 2020, state nursing homes had the third-highest rate of COVID-related deaths in the county.

