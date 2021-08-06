Most Wyoming counties included in eviction moratorium extension

“We encourage Wyoming renters who are behind on rent or who believe they are at risk of eviction to submit a declaration to their landlord, apply for emergency rental assistance and, if necessary, seek help from Legal Aid of Wyoming,” Korin Schmidt, Wyoming Department of Family Services director, said in a statement.

The department is administering Wyoming’s rental assistance program, which is available to tenants who face the prospect of eviction because they can’t afford rent. The state received $180 million for the program, which launched in April.

As of Thursday, 30% of the 924 applications for assistance had been approved, according to the department. The program had as of that date paid out $2.8 million in assistance, with $2.2 million going to landlords, $485,000 going to renters and $211,000 earmarked for utilities.

“Unpaid rent payments have devastating consequences on renters, who need to keep a roof over their head, and landlords, who could face financial trouble,” Schmidt said in the statement. “We urge renters and landlords to work together to access the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which has already made over $2 million in payments to landlords.”