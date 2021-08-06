Most Wyoming counties included in eviction moratorium extension

Nearly all Wyoming counties fall under the eviction moratorium extension enacted this week.
The extension covers counties with substantial or high-level community transmission of COVID-19. In Wyoming, that includes all counties but Hot Springs, which has moderate levels of transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID data tracker.
Washakie County is experiencing substantial spread of the virus. The remaining 21 counties all have high levels, the CDC tracker shows.
The number of counties that qualify for the moratorium could change over time along with transmission rates, said Rachel Girt, a spokeswoman for the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
The CDC issued a new eviction ban Tuesday. The latest moratorium does not apply as broadly as past ones have. Instead, the CDC tied this version to COVID transmission rates, reasoning that a wave of evictions would exacerbate the rapid increase in cases brought on, in part, by the delta variant.
Still, the criteria effectively qualifies most of the country for the moratorium, which now runs through Oct. 3. Renters can qualify if they meet certain criteria. For example, a person who earned less than $99,000 and saw their household income drop substantially would meet the rules.
“We encourage Wyoming renters who are behind on rent or who believe they are at risk of eviction to submit a declaration to their landlord, apply for emergency rental assistance and, if necessary, seek help from Legal Aid of Wyoming,” Korin Schmidt, Wyoming Department of Family Services director, said in a statement.
The department is administering Wyoming’s rental assistance program, which is available to tenants who face the prospect of eviction because they can’t afford rent. The state received $180 million for the program, which launched in April.
As of Thursday, 30% of the 924 applications for assistance had been approved, according to the department. The program had as of that date paid out $2.8 million in assistance, with $2.2 million going to landlords, $485,000 going to renters and $211,000 earmarked for utilities.
“Unpaid rent payments have devastating consequences on renters, who need to keep a roof over their head, and landlords, who could face financial trouble,” Schmidt said in the statement. “We urge renters and landlords to work together to access the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which has already made over $2 million in payments to landlords.”
CDC data shows roughly 13% of Wyoming renter households are behind on rent. Of those, 43% reported being somewhat or likely to be evicted in the next two months.
An eviction moratorium was included in the initial federal relief package known as the CARES Act, which passed in March 2020 as the pandemic took hold and millions lost jobs. In September, the CDC followed with its own ban on evictions, which expired last weekend.
The CDC issued its new moratorium on Tuesday after a wave of criticism that ending the ban on evictions would leave many renters without places to live at a time when the delta variant, a coronavirus strain that is more contagious than its predecessors, is resulting in a spike of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationwide.