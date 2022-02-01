Mother suffers severe burns in southwest Wyoming fire, child sustains minor injuries

A Sweetwater County woman suffered severe burns in a house fire Tuesday morning, authorities there said. The fire also left one of her children with minor burn injuries.

The woman was flown in critical condition to a regional burn center, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.

The fire ignited sometime before 4:30 a.m. in a house on the 1600 block of Highway 374 in Jamestown, west of Green River. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames.

Just before emergency crews arrived, a person driving by saw the flames and went inside the burning home, said sheriff's deputy and department spokesman Jason Mower. The passerby alerted the family to the fire and helped rescue the occupants.

The woman, 34, and her 4-year-old child were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. She was later flown by helicopter to the University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City.

Two other children, ages 6 and 8, escaped the home unharmed, the sheriff's office reported. Two dog died in the blaze.

The woman's husband at work at the time of the fire, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.

Crews with the Green River Fire Department were still on scene as of 10:30 a.m. to keep an eye out for flareups. Four fire trucks and 25 firefighters worked the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it's not viewed as suspicious at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities did not identify any of the family members.

