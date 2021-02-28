Motorcycle company Go Fast Don't Die to open retail space in Sheridan

To say everything was going wrong for Brady McLean in 2015 would be a bit of an understatement. His aunt passed away, his dog died, a business venture imploded and he went through a divorce to top it all off.
Brett Riley was in a similar situation. He was going through the divorce process himself and headed toward a dark path. Both felt lost and needed direction in their lives. But by hitting the road and bonding over their passion for riding, they rediscovered something within themselves, which led to the creation of Go Fast Don’t Die — a motorcycle and lifestyle digital brand.
Go Fast Don’t Die was born on the road, but now the company is coming home to Sheridan — where McLean was born and says he intends to die — as it plans to open its first retail and community space at the former Sheridan Iron Works in April.
“We’d love to have a youth program and just a place where people can go and believe in themselves, be encouraged and start stuff of their own,” McLean said. “I don’t think that success is rated on a zip code, so we want to have that happen down at the Iron Works.”
Together, McLean and Riley have traveled the world, cultivated close to 100,000 social media followers and sold merchandise in every state and 54 counties.
But along that journey, they have spread a belief — that life is worth living — and that message has untapped something just short of a movement that has spread among Go Fast Don’t Die’s loyal followers, often referred to as “the tribe.”
Go Fast Don’t Die may look like a clothing brand or a motorcycle club, but if you ask McLean and Riley, their company goes far beyond bikes and clothes.
“It was more about getting a message out there and for people to subscribe to this ethos, which is, really, when you boil it down, we only have a certain amount of time on this earth,” McLean said. “Life is only a short time, and we don’t know when it’s going to be over. Motorcycles are really just a way we express it.”
However, Sheridan was not always a beacon of positivity for McLean. As he was coming of age, the only jobs he saw available were through the energy sector, banking or insurance. He was led to believe that leaving Sheridan was the only way he could be successful.
That is why opening Go Fast Don’t Die’s headquarters in Sheridan means everything to the duo, despite the fact that both expect the retail space to be a money-losing venture. Regardless, they’re committed to investing in a place where community can happen in a physical space.
“It sounds audacious to say, but we want to build a church,” McLean said. “Not a religious-affiliated church, but we want to build a place where believers can gather and the believers that we talk about are our believers in our ethos that life is worth living.”
When McLean and Riley started Go Fast Don’t Die, it was strictly a creative outlet to do in their spare time.
They already had a marketing agency with multiple clients, but they recognized that a sense of authenticity was missing. Go Fast Don’t Die was a way for McLean and Riley to test their beliefs in the real world.
“When we started, the Instagram account was just Brady and I taking photos and posting it on Instagram,” Riley said. “It was nothing special, but it was at least coming from a very genuine place.”
They aimed for Go Fast Don’t Die to be as inclusive as possible, which meant addressing all the shortcomings associated with the stigma of bike culture.
McLean and Riley don’t care what type of bike you have or what type of rider you are. As long as you ride, you are welcome to join them.
“If you’re an overland guy and you go explore, you’re not hanging out with bikers,” McLean said. “That’s not at all your scene; those two don’t play together, but what we found is when you don’t recognize those walls or those boundaries, people will follow that. It allows people a lot more freedom to be exactly who they are.”
Go Fast Don’t Die wants to expand the notion of what a biker is. The duo wants people to think of bikers as “two-wheel philosophers,” Riley said. Someone who is introspective and wants to change the world.
“We’re a community-first brand, and we want to see the community grow,” Riley said.
In a way, that process has already started for McLean and Riley. They have met thousands of people on the road, which led to camping over a fire and swapping stories to find common ground. Those experiences have led to friendships, no matter the time spent apart.
“Creating this community space is extremely important to us,” Riley said. “I want it to be a place where people travel from far and wide to come and visit.”