Motorcycle company Go Fast Don't Die to open retail space in Sheridan

Go Fast Don’t Die may look like a clothing brand or a motorcycle club, but if you ask McLean and Riley, their company goes far beyond bikes and clothes.

“It was more about getting a message out there and for people to subscribe to this ethos, which is, really, when you boil it down, we only have a certain amount of time on this earth,” McLean said. “Life is only a short time, and we don’t know when it’s going to be over. Motorcycles are really just a way we express it.”

However, Sheridan was not always a beacon of positivity for McLean. As he was coming of age, the only jobs he saw available were through the energy sector, banking or insurance. He was led to believe that leaving Sheridan was the only way he could be successful.

That is why opening Go Fast Don’t Die’s headquarters in Sheridan means everything to the duo, despite the fact that both expect the retail space to be a money-losing venture. Regardless, they’re committed to investing in a place where community can happen in a physical space.

“It sounds audacious to say, but we want to build a church,” McLean said. “Not a religious-affiliated church, but we want to build a place where believers can gather and the believers that we talk about are our believers in our ethos that life is worth living.”