GILLETTE – Charlie Anderson chose a dangerous time to refill his bird feeder.

The bird feeder hung from the side of his Kendrick Avenue home, which at that moment, was also to the side of a mountain lion. But that wasn’t obvious at the time.

“I noticed we had some really big footprints in the snow,” Anderson said.

He’d heard there was a mountain lion in town, but figured it already passed through his yard. Unhurried, he took a picture with a ruler beside the paw print — large indeed. That’s when his wife said to him, “‘It’s that cat right there,’” he recalled.

They called in the sighting and by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the mountain lion first spotted across town early Tuesday morning was captured outside of the house on the corner of Sixth Street and Kendrick Avenue.

The mountain lion was shot with an “immobilizing” dart and will be safely relocated, said Andrew Enscore, a Wyoming Game and Fish warden.

“It was an old cat, bigger one, Game and Fish thought,” said Police Sgt. Steve Dillard. “Paws were the size of dinner plates.”

“I was hoping it was going to be moving on through town but unfortunately it was hanging around,” Enscore said. “It was in a safe spot to go ahead and get it relocated.”