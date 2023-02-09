SARATOGA (WNE) — Saratoga Police Department received a report of a mountain lion sighting at the hot pools on Feb. 1.

Saratoga Police Chief Mike Morris said a dead deer was reported near the hot pools before the sighting of the lion. Wyoming Game and Fish was notified and removed the deer which showed some evidence of possible lion activity.

Although law enforcement never spotted the lion, Chief Morris said they did find paw prints in the snow. They followed the tracks to no avail. Chief Morris then contacted Game and Fish and asked that they remove the mountain lion, either by trapping, tranquilizing it, or by other means.

Morris said the spotting of the lion near an area used regularly by the public is concerning, especially since mountain lions are generally nocturnal.

Searchers hunted into the late afternoon but lost daylight. Carbon County Office of Emergency Management (CCOEM) was contacted to deploy its infrared-equipped drone, but the animal was never detected.

Chief Morris said when officers arrived at the hot pool, several people reported they had sighted more than one lion in the area but had not reported it.

Morris said it is likely the weather that has pushed many animals, including carnivores, into town. He asked the public to report any future sightings of mountain lions to emergency responders and stressed that no one should try to approach the animal under any circumstances.