Mountain West reportedly cancels fall football, considering spring season

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West on Monday canceled football this fall, according to multiple reports. The league is now considering playing the season in the spring.

The league canceled football for the fall because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, Stadium national college football reporter Brett McMurphy reported. Once the Mountain West makes an official announcement, it would join the Mid-American Conference as the only Football Bowl Subdivision conferences to pull the plug on a fall season so far, though some Power Five conferences are contemplating making the same move.

Wyoming, one of the Mountain West's 12 football members, was scheduled to hold its first full practice of fall camp Tuesday. A team spokesman did not immediately respond to a message from the Star-Tribune on Monday afternoon seeking an update on the team's practice schedule.

The news comes less than a week after the Mountain West proposed a a 10-game schedule for its teams consisting of an eight-game conference slate and as many as two non-conference games. As part of that announcement, the league said Wednesday that all football scheduling models were still being reviewed and that a final decision would be made at a later time.

This story will be updated.

