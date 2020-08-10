You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mountain West reportedly cancels fall football, considering spring season
View Comments
breaking featured
UW FOOTBALL

Mountain West reportedly cancels fall football, considering spring season

{{featured_button_text}}
Border War

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl leads his players onto the field at the start of the annual Border War rivalry game against Colorado State on Nov. 22, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. UW has been picked to finish second in the Mountain Division in the Mountain West preseason poll.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West on Monday canceled football this fall, according to multiple reports. The league is now considering playing the season in the spring.

The league canceled football for the fall because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, Stadium national college football reporter Brett McMurphy reported. Once the Mountain West makes an official announcement, it would join the Mid-American Conference as the only Football Bowl Subdivision conferences to pull the plug on a fall season so far, though some Power Five conferences are contemplating making the same move.

Wyoming, one of the Mountain West's 12 football members, was scheduled to hold its first full practice of fall camp Tuesday. A team spokesman did not immediately respond to a message from the Star-Tribune on Monday afternoon seeking an update on the team's practice schedule.

The news comes less than a week after the Mountain West proposed a a 10-game schedule for its teams consisting of an eight-game conference slate and as many as two non-conference games. As part of that announcement, the league said Wednesday that all football scheduling models were still being reviewed and that a final decision would be made at a later time.

This story will be updated.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News