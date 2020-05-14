Movie theaters, concert venues can allow more than 25 people, with restrictions, governor's office clarifies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Venues like movie theaters and concert halls are able to serve more than 25 patrons at a time, albeit with restrictions, a spokesperson for Gov. Mark Gordon clarified to the Star-Tribune via email Thursday morning.

The state Wednesday released two new modified public health orders lifting some restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. One of the orders lifts restrictions on public gatherings to 25 people. Gatherings have previously been limited to fewer than 10 people under an order issued by Gordon and state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist in March.

The new order had initially been interpreted to mean venues would not be able to seat more than 25 people, but Gordon’s spokesman Michael Pearlman said those venues are actually not subject to the new order limiting gatherings to 25 people.

“These specific categories of venues may operate with more than 25 persons in attendance as long as they are able to adhere to the social distancing guidelines and restrictions listed in Order (No. 1),” Pearlman clarified via email.

Pearlman issued the clarification after seeing reports of movie theater operators saying they would not be able to reopen, given the 25-person limit.