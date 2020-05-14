Movie theaters, concert venues can allow more than 25 people, with restrictions, governor's office clarifies

Venues like movie theaters and concert halls are able to serve more than 25 patrons at a time, albeit with restrictions, a spokesperson for Gov. Mark Gordon clarified to the Star-Tribune via email Thursday morning.
The state Wednesday released two new modified public health orders lifting some restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. One of the orders lifts restrictions on public gatherings to 25 people. Gatherings have previously been limited to fewer than 10 people under an order issued by Gordon and state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist in March.
The new order had initially been interpreted to mean venues would not be able to seat more than 25 people, but Gordon’s spokesman Michael Pearlman said those venues are actually not subject to the new order limiting gatherings to 25 people.
“These specific categories of venues may operate with more than 25 persons in attendance as long as they are able to adhere to the social distancing guidelines and restrictions listed in Order (No. 1),” Pearlman clarified via email.
Pearlman issued the clarification after seeing reports of movie theater operators saying they would not be able to reopen, given the 25-person limit.
Owners of Casper’s WyoMovies, which operates all theaters in the city, told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that they would not be able to reopen under a 25-person limit because it wouldn’t be worth the operating costs for so few patrons.
Under the new order, however, theaters and other venues still face some restrictions. Six-foot social distancing between groups of patrons must be observed, and people who come in together cannot sit more than six people in a group.
