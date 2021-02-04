Much of Interstate 80 closes Thursday night

Much of the 250 miles of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rock Springs was under a rolling closure Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

U.S. 30 eastbound between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound from Laramie to Cheyenne was closed. U.S. 287 on the divided highway between mile markers 308 and 290, and from Rock River to Rawlins was also closed.

There are also partial closures between Rock River and Laramie.

Estimated opening times were unknown as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

WYDOT reported strong winds and extreme blow over risk throughout the southern part of the state.

