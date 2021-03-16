Much of Interstates 25 and 80 will remain closed until at least late Tuesday

Most of Interstate 25 in Wyoming closed on Saturday night due to a historically large snowstorm. It may not finally reopen until Tuesday night.

The stretch of highway between Casper and the Colorado state line — about 180 miles' worth of road — is now projected to reopen between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Wyoming Department of Transportation estimate. That would be roughly three full days after it closed.

I-25 is not the only highway still closed from the storm. With the exception of one small stretch of road, Interstate 80 remains closed from Rawlins to the Nebraska state line. I-80 is not expected to reopen until late Tuesday or even early Wednesday.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are also closed to the Utah state line.

Interstate 90, meanwhile, is closed between Buffalo and Gillette, according to WYDOT. There's no estimated time for reopening.

Several other state and federal highways remain closed in southeastern Wyoming. For a complete list, click here.