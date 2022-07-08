Much of Yellowstone is back open, but repairs could take 3 to 5 years to complete

CODY — Less than a month after devastating flooding forced Yellowstone National Park to close, Wyoming’s top attraction looks, for the most part, normal.

Both the northern and southern loops have reopened to the public, though the two northern entrances have not. Entry is no longer restricted by license plate, and while visitation is still down, traffic backups have resumed — not only where passerby ogle visible wildlife but behind the stretches of road undergoing repairs.

“I think it is nothing short of miraculous that we were able to open 93% of the park within such a short amount of time,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said Friday, at a press conference held after U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland toured the recovery efforts.

Haaland praised the steps Sholly and National Park Service staff took to protect visitors during the flood and restore the park after the high water subsided. No one was seriously injured or killed in the process; Haaland said the park’s preemptive road closures likely saved lives.

“I’ve been absolutely inspired by the determination of the team here,” she said. “The collaboration that everyone is displaying, knowing that no one’s going to do anything by themselves, we’re all going to work together. And certainly the passion that everyone has for this beautiful place.”

Gov. Mark Gordon, who visited the park earlier in the week alongside U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis also viewed the reopening as a triumph.

“It took an incredible effort to get the North loop opened so quickly,” Gordon said in a statement. “My hat is off to all who were involved in helping us welcome visitors back into the park and support our tourism economy.”

Park workers said the first few days after the flooding were tough.

“It was just overwhelming, and it was so dynamic,” said Morgan Warthin, a Yellowstone public affairs officer. “But we had to move into action. We had to. Incredibly quickly.”

And they did. Yellowstone’s three southern gates and its south loop reopened nine days after the flooding. The north loop opened last Saturday, though the northern gates will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Sholly credited the speed to his staff. Warthin and many others said the superintendent’s clear direction made it possible.

But even after making quick work of the early fixes, Sholly said, it could take the park service three to five years to complete permanent repairs.

The still-closed portion of the park, which includes the highways linking Yellowstone to the Montana gateway towns of Gardiner and Cooke City, suffered the brunt of the damage and will require much more than a patch-up.

“I cannot overemphasize the impacts on those two corridors, to those communities,” Sholly told the Star-Tribune. “We’re happy to have 93% of the park open, but we’re very, very focused on that 7%.”

Two of the park’s nine hotels — the Roosevelt Hotel and the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel — are intact but publicly inaccessible. Its other seven hotels are now back at full capacity.

“That’s about 350 of our 2,270 rooms that aren’t available,” said Mike Keller, general manager of Yellowstone National Park Lodges. It’s unclear when those hotels might reopen.

If the park service discovers it can’t rebuild the northern roads, or deems future flood risk too high, it may decide to move them somewhere else. In the meantime, it’s using up to $60 million already authorized by the Department of Transportation to stabilize and pave an existing dirt road between Yellowstone and Gardiner, which officials hope will allow for essential travel and some level of commercial visitation before winter arrives.

Damage assessments are ongoing; it’s too early to say what the full price tag will be. But according to Haaland, once the park does come up with numbers, Congress will likely be willing to help.

And as for the Department of the Interior and the rest of the Cabinet, she said, “we’re going to give as much support as we possibly can, to make sure that we meet the moment.”

Gordon made a similar commitment on behalf of the state.