Mullen Fire crews prepare for active day as winds increase, humidity falls

Crews braced for another active day on the fire line on Monday, as increased winds and lower humidity intensified the spread of the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming.

The wildfire was 14% contained as of Monday afternoon, with nearly 1,100 firefighters and other personnel fighting around the clock to subdue the fire. The blaze has engulfed 151,711 acres, according to new measurements provided by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.

Western winds that reached 30 mph prevented aircraft from responding to the fire at times over the weekend, according to Chip Redmond, incident meteorologist for the fire. Conditions only worsened throughout Sunday night as low humidity levels stoked the intensity of the fire.

At a news conference held on Monday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon said a more advanced incident management team planned to arrive on Tuesday to replace the current "type one" team. Gordon said the transition to the "type two" team "really represents the seriousness of this fire."

"I want to thank the firefighters again," he added. "I saw that fire first hand, and I saw the amount of work they were doing to protect buildings. ... They face extraordinarily challenging conditions."

