Mullen Fire expands to 17,800 acres as temperatures, winds rise

A wildfire burning in southern Wyoming's Medicine Bow National Forest continues to expand amid rising temperatures and increasing wind.
The Mullen Fire has so far charred about 17,800 acres of wilderness west of Laramie, according to a federal firefighting database. It is only 2% contained.
Authorities say the potential for the fire to spread over the next 24 hours is very high given the winds, which are expected to gust as high as 35 mph on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has declared a red flag day for much of the state, signifying high temperatures and winds along with low humidity, which can increase the likelihood of fire activity.
The Mullen Fire ignited Thursday, and authorities suspect it was caused by humans. It has prompted the closure of a large swath of forest and the evacuation of the Rambler, Rob Roy, Keystone and Lake Creek communities. Pre-evacuations notices, meanwhile, have been issued for Albany and Centennial.
A combination of very warm temperatures, low humidity and a gusty wind will bring critical fire weather across most of western and central Wyoming this afternoon. #wywx pic.twitter.com/ZGLWldQTwa— NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) September 24, 2020
Nearly 300 personnel are now working the blaze, according to the firefighting database. They are being assisted by several aircraft.
Firefighters are working in rugged terrain and contending with a significant amount of beetle-killed trees.
Smoke and @FireBossLLC air tankers settle in for the evening in Laramie. These 4 aircraft are among many working on the #MullenFire_WY. Firefighters on the ground continue to work into the night. pic.twitter.com/CXWuRERtJT— Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) September 24, 2020
Authorities have not reported any injuries or lost structures to date.
