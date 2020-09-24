 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mullen Fire expands to 17,800 acres as temperatures, winds rise
View Comments
breaking top story

Mullen Fire expands to 17,800 acres as temperatures, winds rise

Mullen Fire

High winds have increased the spread of the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

 U.S Forest Service

A wildfire burning in southern Wyoming's Medicine Bow National Forest continues to expand amid rising temperatures and increasing wind. 

The Mullen Fire has so far charred about 17,800 acres of wilderness west of Laramie, according to a federal firefighting database. It is only 2% contained.

Authorities say the potential for the fire to spread over the next 24 hours is very high given the winds, which are expected to gust as high as 35 mph on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has declared a red flag day for much of the state, signifying high temperatures and winds along with low humidity, which can increase the likelihood of fire activity.

The Mullen Fire ignited Thursday, and authorities suspect it was caused by humans. It has prompted the closure of a large swath of forest and the evacuation of the Rambler, Rob Roy, Keystone and Lake Creek communities. Pre-evacuations notices, meanwhile, have been issued for Albany and Centennial.

Nearly 300 personnel are now working the blaze, according to the firefighting database. They are being assisted by several aircraft. 

Firefighters are working in rugged terrain and contending with a significant amount of beetle-killed trees.

Authorities have not reported any injuries or lost structures to date.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News