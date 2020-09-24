Mullen Fire expands to 17,800 acres as temperatures, winds rise

A wildfire burning in southern Wyoming's Medicine Bow National Forest continues to expand amid rising temperatures and increasing wind.

The Mullen Fire has so far charred about 17,800 acres of wilderness west of Laramie, according to a federal firefighting database. It is only 2% contained.

Authorities say the potential for the fire to spread over the next 24 hours is very high given the winds, which are expected to gust as high as 35 mph on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has declared a red flag day for much of the state, signifying high temperatures and winds along with low humidity, which can increase the likelihood of fire activity.

The Mullen Fire ignited Thursday, and authorities suspect it was caused by humans. It has prompted the closure of a large swath of forest and the evacuation of the Rambler, Rob Roy, Keystone and Lake Creek communities. Pre-evacuations notices, meanwhile, have been issued for Albany and Centennial.

Nearly 300 personnel are now working the blaze, according to the firefighting database. They are being assisted by several aircraft.

Firefighters are working in rugged terrain and contending with a significant amount of beetle-killed trees.

Authorities have not reported any injuries or lost structures to date.

