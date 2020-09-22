Mullen Fire grows to 14,600 acres in southern Wyoming

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A wildfire burning in southern Wyoming has grown to more than 14,600 acres, according to a federal firefighting database.

However, after several days of rapid growth, Tuesday's increase of about 1,000 acres was relatively mild. For comparison, the fire nearly doubled in size between Saturday and Sunday.

The Mullen Fire ignited on Thursday in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie. It prompted evacuations in the Rambler, Rob Roy, Keystone and Lake Creek communities. Pre-evacuations notices, meanwhile, have been issued for Albany and Centennial.

A large swath of forest has also been closed as crews work the blaze.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire was 2% contained. The blaze is burning in rugged terrain and crews -- 185 people are now working the fire -- have had to contend with windy weather that has the potential to push the flames in multiple directions, according to the database.

Authorities say they've found the area where the fire began and suspect it was ignited by humans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0