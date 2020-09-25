Mullen Fire grows to 25,000 acres amid high winds in southern Wyoming

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wind gusts as high as 40 mph continue to spread a wildfire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

The Mullen Fire has now charred roughly 25,250 acres of southern Wyoming wilderness. It remains only 2% contained.

The fire began to expand again on Thursday, driven by high winds. Firefighters were bracing for another active day on Friday due to similar weather conditions, according to an update posted on a federal firefighting database.

"Firefighters expect to see significant growth to the east and northeast of the fire, and winds may affect air operations," the statement said. "Structure protection crews will work to defend homes and structures in the evacuated areas."

The windy weather is expected to continue over the next several days.

The fire has prompted mandatory evacuations for several communities including Lake Creek, Rambler, Rob Roy and Keystone.

Pre-evacuation notices were issued for Albany and Centennial, as well as private land across Fox Creek Road and areas west of Highway 11 in the valley.

Authorities have also closed a large swath of forest and said the closure area was expected to grow Friday.