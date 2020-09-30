Mullen Fire has destroyed 29 homes, 31 outbuildings

A wildfire burning in southern Wyoming has destroyed 29 homes and 31 outbuildings, the Albany County undersheriff said Tuesday evening during a virtual community meeting.

"Assessments have been made in lower Keystone, Lake Creek and Foxborough," Undersheriff Josh DeBree said during the virtual community meeting. "The sheriff's office has contacted 38 property owners who have experienced losses on their property."

The announcement represents the first confirmation of building losses tied to the Mullen Fire, which erupted Thursday in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie. To date, the fire has burned nearly 97,000 acres and has no containment.

"On behalf of everyone working this fire, our hearts go out to everyone who lost homes or property," he said.

The fire prompted evacuations in several forest communities including Keystone, Foxborough and Rambler. DeBree said it was not yet safe for property owners to return and check on their homes.

Nearly 900 firefighters and other personnel are now working the blaze. They are having to contend with strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity, which have resulted in a fire that has quickly spread amid rugged terrain and beetle-killed trees.