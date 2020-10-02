Mullen Fire nearing 130,000 acres

The Mulllen Fire grew by another 10,000 acres on Thursday as crews worked to slow the blaze's spread.

The fire is now at roughly 127,500 acres, making it one of the biggest Wyoming wildfires in recent memory. More than 1,000 firefighters and other personnel, along with a large fleet of aircraft, are working to protect structures and limit the fire's growth, according to the latest update from fire officials.

The fire started two weeks ago in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie. On Wednesday, it burned into northern Colorado, moving between four and six miles in a single day.

Overnight Thursday, the fire was active north of Colorado highways 125 and 127, prompting mandatory evacuations in the area. Crews conducted burnout operations on the north sides of the highways to block the fire's advance, according to the update.

Firefighters plan to perform more burnouts to remove fuels ahead of the fire when conditions are favorable.

The fire has so far destroyed 29 homes and 31 outbuildings in Wyoming. It's also prompted a series of evacuations and the closure of a large swath of national forest.