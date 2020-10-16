Mullen Fire stays contained as firefighters work in windier, colder conditions

Crews kept the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming in check on Thursday, even amid dangerous wind conditions.
The wildfire has reached 176,374 and remains 34% contained, but authorities expect containment will only increase on Friday.
The Mullen Fire has become the largest in Wyoming’s recent history and started about three weeks ago in the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Fire burning north of Albany, a town of less than 100, continues to give firefighters trouble, according to an update provided by the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team on Thursday. Crews are working to keep structure protections in place and mop up hot spots using retardants.
But authorities said the situation was well under control.
Recent snow and rain has helped stop the spread of the fire in the northern reaches of the blaze, and the southern parts of the fire have stayed contained too. Meteorologists predict more snow and rain for the area over the weekend could help suppress the fire even more.
A sustained stretch of dry and windy weather over the past month initially made containing the fire extremely difficult for crews. The fire spread across the national forest’s rugged terrain, burning through the dense vegetation and beetle-killed trees in the national forest.
Authorities initially said the fire was likely human caused but have not provided additional details. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Now, as the fire season extends well into October, crews must battle colder temperatures and snow too. About 1,079 firefighters are currently assigned to fight the fire.
Mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation warnings have been issued for multiple communities in the path of the interstate fire, disrupting life for hundreds of residents in Carbon and Albany counties.
As of this week, the fire has destroyed 65 structures and forced some 1,440 people to evacuate.
