Mullen Fire stays contained as firefighters work in windier, colder conditions

Crews kept the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming in check on Thursday, even amid dangerous wind conditions.

The wildfire has reached 176,374 and remains 34% contained, but authorities expect containment will only increase on Friday.

The Mullen Fire has become the largest in Wyoming’s recent history and started about three weeks ago in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

Fire burning north of Albany, a town of less than 100, continues to give firefighters trouble, according to an update provided by the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team on Thursday. Crews are working to keep structure protections in place and mop up hot spots using retardants.

But authorities said the situation was well under control.

Recent snow and rain has helped stop the spread of the fire in the northern reaches of the blaze, and the southern parts of the fire have stayed contained too. Meteorologists predict more snow and rain for the area over the weekend could help suppress the fire even more.

