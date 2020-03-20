Multi-vehicle crash forces closure of I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie
breaking

Multi-vehicle crash forces closure of I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie

  • Updated

Interstate 80 closed between Cheyenne and Laramie on Friday due to a multi-vehicle crash that occured during winter conditions, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

The patrol reported the crash on social media Friday. The post did not detail the circumstances of the crash. 

The stretch of highway closed around 10:20 a.m. The interstate was not expected to reopen until early Saturday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. 

A freezing fog warning was in effect for the stretch of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, according to the National Weather Service.

The closure occurred amid blizzard conditions in southeast Wyoming. A spring storm dropped snow over the area. That, combined with high winds, made travel difficult. 

WYDOT issued an announcement Thursday morning saying that it is committed to getting through supplies that may be needed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

