Municipal waste water negative for zebra mussels after pet store scare

If zebra mussels were to proliferate, they would be harmful to Wyoming’s infrastructure, in large part by clogging up water delivery systems. And because the animals are filter feeders, they have the ability to eat up planktons other species need to survive. Attempting to control them would cost tens of millions of dollars.

From March 3 until April 30, Wyoming Game & Fish spent roughly $51,000 on communications, testing, administration and greater scientific infrastructure to address the threat of zebra mussels. That number will undoubtedly increase as these prevention efforts continue. The entire aquatic invasive species state budget was $1.29 million in 2020.

Last year also brought significantly more boats into the state than 2019. In 2019, Wyoming Game & Fish sold 48,501 aquatic invasive species decals, and in 2020 the department sold 58,559. 2021 is already on track to see similar numbers to 2020.

“That’s a lot more risk coming into the state,” DiRienzo said.

Since the monitoring system launched in 2010, there have only been two instances of detecting live zebra mussels on watercrafts. Both times happened this year and both of the boats were coming from known zebra mussel hot spots, Lake Erie and Lake Powell.

If the invasive mussels were to successfully grow in Wyoming's bodies of water, the goal would be "containment," DiRienzo said. She added that she's confident in the department's ability to address a possible outbreak.

