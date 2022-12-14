Native Wyoming pine tree joins endangered species list

An iconic Western tree will receive Endangered Species Act protections, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday.

The whitebark pine, a keystone high-altitude species that provides a staple food source for grizzly bears, is “likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future throughout its range” without further interventions, the agency said.

It’s threatened most urgently by the invasive fungus white pine blister rust, as well as by native mountain pine beetles and wildfires, both of which are being driven to higher altitudes — where trees are more vulnerable to their impacts — by climate change.

The species “is facing an unprecedented convergence of lethal threats,” said Diana Tomback, a professor of integrative biology at the University of Colorado Denver, in a statement. “We have the tools and capability to make populations more resilient to these threats.”

Tomback is the policy and outreach coordinator for the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation, an environmental group working with the Fish and Wildlife Service to shape the recovery process.

Whitebark pines have already suffered severe losses. Researchers estimated six years ago that 51% of standing whitebark pines were dead, according to the agency, which proposed listing the species as threatened in late 2020. The toll is visible in Yellowstone National Park and other treasured Western landscapes.

Protecting the species “is critical to not only the tree itself, but also the numerous plants, animals, and watersheds that it supports,” Matt Hogan, the agency’s regional director, said in a statement.

“The Service now looks forward to continuing engagement with the many whitebark pine conservation partners during the recovery planning process to ensure this species continues to endure for future generations,” Hogan added.

Whitebark pines’ current habitat stretches from Nevada to Canada. The federal government already manages about 88% of the species’ U.S. range, enabling land managers to collaborate more easily on conservation work, the press release said.

Listing the species is expected to support existing efforts to defend it and spur additional research, including on ways to curb white pine blister rust. The new protections will bar the public from harming whitebark pines on federal lands, though not necessarily on state or private lands.

Jack Daley, president and CEO of American Forests, an environmental group also working with the Fish and Wildlife Service, said in a statement that the agency’s decision is “a clarion call to redouble our efforts at restoring this iconic landscape by cultivating and replanting more resilient whitebark pine.”

The Fish and Wildlife Service plans to publish the final rule in the Federal Register on Thursday.

