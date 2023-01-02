Natrona County School District declares a snow day

Natrona County schools and district offices will be closed Tuesday. "This decision has been made due to current hazardous inclement weather conditions, specifically drifting and blowing snow," district spokesperson Tanya Southerland said in a Monday night statement.

The statement said staff had been working throughout the day to clear lots and sidewalks but "Unfortunately, due to weather conditions, including continued drifting and blowing snow, additional time is needed to continue to clear school property."

The district will not be taking a temporary virtual day, but will make the snow day up at the end of the year.