Natrona County Sheriff's Office in search of missing man

Natrona County authorities are in search of a missing 28-year-old man last seen Nov. 30.

Cody Burnsed was reported missing Thursday, the sheriff's office announced in a news release Monday morning. 

Burnsed is white, has red hair and green eyes. He's approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, and has a Celtic tattoo on his forearm, according to the release.

Anyone who may have information about Burnsed is asked to contact the Natrona County Sheriff's Office at 307-235-9282.

This story will be updated.

