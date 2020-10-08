Natrona County woman dies after contracting COVID-19; 54 Wyoming residents have died from virus

An older adult Natrona County woman died last week after contracting the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.
The woman, who had been hospitalized, had health conditions that put her at a higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
She is the 54th Wyomingite to die after contracting the virus since the start of the pandemic and the fourth this month.
Seven Natrona County coronavirus patients have died, the second most of any Wyoming county. Fourteen Fremont County residents have died from the virus. Washakie (six), Laramie (four), Sheridan (four), Big Horn (two), Campbell (two), Carbon (two), Goshen (two), Park (two), Sweetwater (two) and Uinta (two) counties have also had multiple COVID-19 deaths. One resident each in Johnson, Lincoln, Platte, Sublette and Teton counties have died after contracting the coronavirus.
COVID-19 deaths are recorded based on victims' death certificate information, the department said. The virus must be listed as either the cause or a contributing factor in a person's death for them to be included in the state's count of coronavirus-related deaths.
The department has said in the past that coronavirus patients from other states who die in Wyoming are not included in the county. Wyomingites who die from the coronavirus while being treated in another state are included.
In early September, Wyoming's increase in virus cases began surging at a rate that dwarfed the previous spikes that had peaked in late July and late August. While those two spikes never resulted in an average of even 50 confirmed cases per day, the state is averaging more 100 new confirmed cases per day.
More Wyoming coronavirus patients died in September than in any previous month (13).
State health officials had hoped to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions during the summer, but cases increases prevented them from following through on that plan. While less restrictive than the initial health orders put in place in March, most of the amended health orders have been continually renewed, with a few exceptions. Most notably, the state loosened capacity restrictions on restaurants, even during the massive September spike, because there had not been evidence of virus outbreaks tied to indoor dining.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them. He has repeatedly stressed the need for personal responsibility to protect both Wyoming's wellness and its economy.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
