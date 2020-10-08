Natrona County woman dies after contracting COVID-19; 54 Wyoming residents have died from virus

In early September, Wyoming's increase in virus cases began surging at a rate that dwarfed the previous spikes that had peaked in late July and late August. While those two spikes never resulted in an average of even 50 confirmed cases per day, the state is averaging more 100 new confirmed cases per day.

More Wyoming coronavirus patients died in September than in any previous month (13).

State health officials had hoped to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions during the summer, but cases increases prevented them from following through on that plan. While less restrictive than the initial health orders put in place in March, most of the amended health orders have been continually renewed, with a few exceptions. Most notably, the state loosened capacity restrictions on restaurants, even during the massive September spike, because there had not been evidence of virus outbreaks tied to indoor dining.

While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them. He has repeatedly stressed the need for personal responsibility to protect both Wyoming's wellness and its economy.