 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Natrona County's Gabby Haigler signs with Wyoming diving
View Comments
GIRLS DIVING

Natrona County's Gabby Haigler signs with Wyoming diving

{{featured_button_text}}

Natrona County senior Gabby Haigler will continue her diving career at the University of Wyoming. Haigler signed her Letter of Intent on Friday to compete for the Cowgirls.

Haigler was a three-time Class 4A state champion for the Fillies. She won the 1-meter championship in November with a school-record 445.40 points.

Haigler will join a UW team that features one of the top divers in the Mountain West in sophomore Melissa Mirafuentes, the reigning conference champion in the platform competition.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO: Promise of COVID vaccines 'phenomenal'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News