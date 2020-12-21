Natrona County's Gabby Haigler signs with Wyoming diving

Natrona County senior Gabby Haigler will continue her diving career at the University of Wyoming. Haigler signed her Letter of Intent on Friday to compete for the Cowgirls.
Haigler was a three-time Class 4A state champion for the Fillies. She won the 1-meter championship in November with a school-record 445.40 points.
Haigler will join a UW team that features one of the top divers in the Mountain West in sophomore Melissa Mirafuentes, the reigning conference champion in the platform competition.
