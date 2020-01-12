Nebraska farmer back at chores after cutting leg from auger

PENDER, Neb. — Catching up with Kurt Kaser was a lot easier when he had to use a walker.

Now that he’s back on two feet again, good luck.

“I got elected in the last two or three weeks to take back the hog chores,” the Pender farmer said with a chuckle before admitting that he had elected himself for the job.

He’s not going to complain. He’d much rather be out and about, walking on two legs instead of being stuck inside his house while his damaged left leg healed.

Kaser gained notoriety in 2019 as the farmer who cut through flesh and muscle with his pocket knife to free his leg after it had become caught in a grain auger.

His new year begins with him back on his feet, adjusting to a second prosthetic leg as he goes about his daily chores.

Some days are better than others, depending on how much time he spends on his feet and climbing on and off of farm equipment.

“Sometimes it hurts real bad, sometimes it doesn’t hurt much at all. Sometimes I don’t even realize it,” Kaser told the Sioux City Journal. “I wish it didn’t have that numb feeling, but I guess that’s just the way it is.”