Need financial relief during the pandemic? Here's where you can find help

The Small Business Administration also offers a number of loans of up to $2 million at 3.75 percent interest rates over 30 years. (Nonprofits are eligible for the same deal at a 2.75 percent interest rate.) The breadth of the lending program could potentially be expanded with a new round of funding from the U.S. Congress. You can learn about the various grant options at sba.gov, email the organization at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or call 1-800-659-2955. One note: These do not operate in a similar fashion to traditional small business loans — they are forgivable, processed through private lenders and can be used to cover your employees salaries, rent or mortgage payments without incurring any debt.