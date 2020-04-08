Need financial relief during the pandemic? Here's where you can find help

If you need health insurance

You can apply for health insurance on the federal marketplace at enrollwyo.org.

The federal Medicaid website offers guidance for anyone who may have lost their health insurance coverage, particularly for children. Log on to insurekidsnow.gov and see what suits you. Your local 211 is also available to help connect you with resources in your community.

If you own a small business

Own a small business? The Wyoming Small Business Development Center has a number of experts available to help guide you through the process of securing assistance, as well as a wealth of resources to help you find grants to bolster your finances during the COVID-19 crisis.