Need relief during the pandemic? Here's where you can find help

If you own a small business

Own a small business? The Wyoming Small Business Development Center has a number of experts available to help guide you through the process of securing assistance, as well as a wealth of resources to help you find grants to help bolster your finances during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Small Business Administration also offers a number of grants up to $2 million, the breadth of which could be expanded with a new round of funding from the United States Congress. You can learn about the various grant options here, email the organization at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or call 1-800-659-2955 One note: these do not operate in a similar fashion to traditional small business loans -- they are forgivable, processed through private lenders, and can be used to cover your employees salaries, rent, or mortgage payments without incurring any debt.