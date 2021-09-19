Neighbors, history buffs want to save Swinging Bridge

Plus it was hit in 2015 and, while it was repaired, Ramage said it still has bent members.

“It’s functional and safe for now, but this is part of the wear and tear,” Ramage said. “When steel members get fixed over and over, eventually we reach the end of their lifespan.”

While Dewey said his preference is to keep Swinging Bridge where it is, he told the News&Guide he was game for siting it on his property if it comes to that.

“To take that much space, whatever that is, 12 feet, and move it over here would not bother me a bit,” Dewey said, eyeballing how much space the access would take on his property.

Costs have yet to be pinned down for a potential relocation and, at a July workshop, commissioners didn’t seem excited about footing the bill for preservation.

A staff report prepared for that meeting estimated that preservation could cost between $500,000 and $1 million, and Ramage said she hadn’t gotten a clearer understanding of what moving the bridge would cost since July. Money would likely have to be spent on acquiring an easement to put one side of Swinging Bridge on Dewey’s property and the other on U.S. Forest Service land across the river, building new abutments and then, as Ramage said, “scooting the whole thing over.”