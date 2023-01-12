New big game migration maps aim to inform on-the-ground conservation

Many Wyomingites are likely familiar with mule deer and their staggering migrations.

In western Wyoming, one mule deer herd migrates more than 150 miles each way from the Red Desert to the mountains around Hoback Basin near Jackson as they search for forage and ideal seasonal conditions.

But deer, pronghorn, elk and other species face a number of obstacles that challenge their historic migrations.

Research out the University of Wyoming and other institutions has shown that housing development, energy extraction, recreation and roadways all impact the migrations of ungulates, or hoofed mammals, like deer and elk.

In response, scientists and wildlife managers have increasingly turned to mapping those migration corridors to inform conservation.

UW researchers alongside their partners from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Corridor Mapping Team have been working since 2018 to chart key ungulate migration corridors across the West.

Last month, they released their third installment in a series of reports, adding maps and migration summaries for 45 herds of mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and pronghorn across Wyoming, Arizona, California, Idaho, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

“The goal is to map the migrations and then provide that information to wildlife managers, land managers [and] conservation groups so that we can use all the tools in the toolbox to maintain the functionality of those corridors,” said Matthew Kauffman, the lead author on the report and a UW wildlife ecologist who heads the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Unit, which has led the mapping effort. “The goal is to keep the migration corridors open and free enough from disturbance that the animals can still move unimpeded and forage along the way and respond to snow.”

In Wyoming, the new report charts the migrations of the South Rock Springs and the Jackson mule deer herds. It also maps the movement of the Medicine Bow pronghorn herd and Sierra Madre and South Rock Springs elk herds.

The report, which follows two released in 2020 and 2022, also includes the first mule deer migration maps for the Navajo Nation in Arizona and New Mexico.

Across the three studies, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Corridor Mapping Team, which includes tribal, state and federal scientists and wildlife agencies, has documented the migrations and seasonal ranges for more than 150 herds across the West.

Those efforts are critical amid the changing landscapes of the region, Kauffman said.

“The American West is growing and in some places growing quite rapidly. Increasing traffic, fences, oil and gas, wind, solar, housing development, all these things make migrations more difficult,” Kauffman said. “The mapping allows you to solve that problem because if you have a detailed map of the migration corridor then you can more clearly see where the risks are, where the problem fences are, where development might be being planned, which could be tweaked to minimize the impact.”

While the most recent round of maps builds on the previous work of the mapping team and decades long efforts by federal, state and tribal agencies to use GPS collars to track the animals, the report released last month marks a significant shift.

Rather than focusing on the potential of the maps to inform conservation, the report highlights how the maps are actively being applied for on-the ground conservation, Kauffman said.

“They’re being used to guide road crossings, fence removals to make fences more wildlife friendly. The land trusts are using them to guide where they do their private land conservation,” Kauffman said. “Solar, oil and gas, there’s examples in all of those cases where the migration maps can be used and are being used to do smarter planning to minimize the disruption.”

A long history

It’s no accident that the University of Wyoming and the state more broadly have helped to lead the way on migration corridor mapping.

Frank and John Craighead created the first detailed maps of ungulate migrations documenting the movement of elk in and out of Yellowstone National Park in the 1960s, according to the mapping team’s first report.

The Craigheads used color-banded neck collars, allowing them to spot the elk as they moved to their summer range.

As GPS technology has developed to allow wildlife researchers and managers to track deer and other ungulate species more accurately, Wyoming has remained a leader in migration monitoring, and UW has become a key hub of migration research.

State wildlife managers have long recognized the importance of migration among Wyoming’s animals, Kauffman said, but their efforts to extensively document those corridors were launched in part by booming natural resource development in the state.

“It was really the recognition of the migrations intersecting with rapid oil and gas development in southwest Wyoming that lead wildlife managers and then us as researchers to recognize [that] we need better maps so that we can inform oil and gas planning as it’s happening,” Kauffman said.

With dozens of migration maps now covering herds in Wyoming and beginning to inform conservation, the next step for researchers is to study the extent to which various forms of development impact migrations.

Landscapes in Wyoming do not have to be pristine for animals to migrate, but scientists are only beginning to study how the growth of natural resource extraction and green energy production, such as solar, are affecting the migrations of big-game species, Kauffman said.

A study led by former UW Ph.D. student Ellen Aikens published in October found that natural gas development disrupted mule deer migrations and caused the animals to miss out on some of the best springtime forage.

The results of continued migration research will be especially crucial for mule deer, which make some of the longest and most predictable migrations but can also have migration corridors that are just a mile wide, Kauffman said.

Though there is still much work to be done, Kauffman said Wyoming’s wildlife managers and scientists continue to pave the way as a model for migration research and conservation.

“We’re putting the science on the ground and developing policy around it. That has all been proven in Wyoming and in a very real sense that [science and policy] is now being exported to Western states,” Kauffman said.

<&rule>

Photos: Collaring Wyoming mule deer for migration study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study Deer Collaring Study