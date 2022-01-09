New candidate announces bid for governor

There’s only eight months until Wyoming’s Republican primary for governor, and the field of candidates is starting to grow.

Aaron Nab, a truck driver with a background in fuel sales who spends his time between Cheyenne, Torrington and Nebraska (his place of birth), is the latest to announce he will seek Wyoming’s highest office.

He announced his candidacy in a Dec. 29 Facebook post.

“God is what has called me upon to do this,” he told the Star-Tribune.

Nab said one of his motivations for running was replacing Gov. Mark Gordon.

“Up until a year ago, everybody has been focused on replacing Liz Cheney, and essentially got tunnel vision because of that,” Nab said. “Everybody was forgetting that Mark Gordon needs to be replaced.”

Nab criticized Gordon for his governing during the pandemic.

“The biggest thing to me is his lack of values during the handling of COVID,” Nab said, citing the mask mandates and shutdowns as examples.

Nab plans to release more details on who he is as a candidate in the coming weeks, but he did include that he is anti-vaccine mandate, but not necessarily anti-vaccine.

“I am up for whatever a person and their doctor thinks is best,” Nab said.

If elected, Nab suggested he would offer a different approach to serving as governor.

“My idea to be running for governor is not to be working in an office 100% of the time. I hate working in an office period,” Nab said. “I have to be out dealing with people.”

Nab joins Rex Rammell, Rock Springs veterinarian and frequent candidate, in Wyoming’s gubernatorial field.

It’s typical for candidates to announce a run for governor around this time in the campaign. In 2018, for example, Harriet Hageman, who’s now running for House, became a candidate about eight months before the primary.

That race had a number of formidable candidates, who heavily split the vote. Gordon won with 33.4% of the electorate. This time around, no prominent politicians have announced a challenge to Gordon as of yet.

There have been attempts to modify Wyoming’s election system so winners would need at least 50% support, but those changes are unlikely to come before the 2022 election. Proponents of that change have been frustrated by the success of moderate Republicans in primaries with many candidates.

They possess the same concern for the U.S. House race in which Rep. Liz Cheney is running for reelection against a field that includes Hageman, who secured former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

The state Democratic Party has declined to name a candidate for governor at this time.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

