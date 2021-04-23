New effort aims to improve the climate while also improving soil health

“If you think back to your early science days, you learned that plants use sunlight and water and pull carbon dioxide out of the air, convert that to a kind of a carbohydrate and then store that in the root system for new growth,” Robitaille said.

In Wyoming, the most active part of the soil is closest to the surface, according to Peter Stahl, professor of soil science at the University of Wyoming, who has been conducting soil research through the Mountain West and Midwest for many decades.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The biggest reservoir of carbon on Earth is in the soil, soil organic matter and soil organic carbon, and there is more carbon stored in the soil than there is stored in the atmosphere, Stahl pointed out.

“You can have a tremendous impact on carbon storage on the soil by how you manage the soil, but soils only have so much potential for carbon storage (based) on a given climate.”

But semi-arid climates like Wyoming do not develop soils with a lot of carbon in them compared to places where there is a lot more precipitation, Stahl said. Still, an impact can be made, but the process can be tedious.