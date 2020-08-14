New figures show 23 active coronavirus cases at Wyoming State Penitentiary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eighteen inmates and five staff at the Wyoming State Penitentiary have active cases of coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Friday.

Along with those active cases, 11 inmates and 13 staff have recovered after contracting the virus, corrections department figures show.

That means to date, 47 staff and inmates at the penitentiary have tested positive for the virus. As of last month, the facility had roughly 875 prisoners, staff members and contract workers.

Last month, after 10 people tested positive at the facility, the penitentiary was locked down in accordance with guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The facility is now on a modified lockdown, meaning inmate movement is limited within the prison and prisoners are kept to small sized groups for activities.

There are no active cases at other Wyoming corrections facilities, according to the department. Two inmates and three staff members at Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington had the virus, but have since recovered. So did one staffer at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk.