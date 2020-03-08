New game warden station to cost more than $600,000

NEWCASTLE — The Newcastle Game Warden Station currently under construction on Musser Road will cost the Wyoming Game and Fish Department over $600,000, according to updated information received from Mark Nelson, the official custodian of records for the agency.

This new station will serve as the home and office for Game Warden Troy Achterhof. The bids for the construction project closed on May 8 of last year with Powder River Construction of Gillette submitting the low bid of $498,354 for construction of the station/home. The bid notice ran for one month on publicpurchase.com.

The increase in the original construction bid is due, in part, to a change order from Powder River Construction for $6,749.69, according to Brian Nesvik, director of Game and Fish.

Also included in the final $608,444.02 price tag are the purchase of a 5.44-acre lot from the Varner family for $80,000; water line tap fees, $4,500; drafting and designing the house plans, $1,800; geotechnical investigation into the property, $4,000; and an estimated $13,040.33 to Powder River Energy for electrical installation that has not been completed yet.

The bid documents also state that propane gas and communication lines will have to be run to the new building, although a specific cost has not been provided.