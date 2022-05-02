New indie film to hire Wyoming actors

A Dutch production company is looking to cast dozens of Wyoming actors in an upcoming indie film.

“Sleep” tells the story of a father who takes a cross-country trip around the U.S. as he grieves the loss of his daughter. It’s the work of Amsterdam-based company Propellor Film, in association with Film Kitchen Films.

The film starts in the Netherlands, but a good chunk of it will be shot in Fremont County, said Dennis Rollins, the film’s Wyoming casting director. Other parts will be filmed in Utah, Nevada and California.

The producers expect more than 40 speaking and non-speaking roles for the Wyoming segment of the movie, according to the Sleep Casting Wyoming Facebook page. All positions will be paid, Rollins said.

That makes “Sleep” a rare opportunity for Wyoming actors to make money off a gig, Rollins said. Most movies shot in-state are passion projects with just a few thousand dollars to work with, he explained. Actors in those films usually don’t get paid.

“For every film that actually has a real budget, there's probably 100 or 200 films made that have virtually no budget,” Rollins said.

Pay rates for “Sleep” haven’t been announced yet, but actors in speaking roles will likely receive over $300 a day, he said. He’s not sure about non-speaking roles.

For more information about what roles are available, visit the Sleep Casting Wyoming Facebook page.

Anyone interested in participating can email an audition video to Rollins at wolfgangwyoming@cs.com.

In the video, auditioners can share a little bit about themselves, and talk about an experience that made them happy, and one that made them sad, Rollins said. Videos shouldn’t be more than two minutes long.

Rollins said he anticipates auditions to close by the end of June or early July. After he rounds up all the audition tapes, the film’s director will pick who gets what role.

Filming is set to take place in September. Actors won’t have to take much time out of their schedules, Rollins added — most of the parts will only take a few days to shoot.

