New map aims to demystify remote Red Desert

Rumor has it that Wyoming’s Red Desert is a beautiful and wild place, home to surreal badlands, vast sand dunes, ancient rock art and prized elk herds.

But due to a lack of signage, scant online information and no widely available detailed map, recreating in the enormous swath of land has long been a daunting prospect for many.

“We do have a lot of customers who come in and ask about the Red Desert,” said Liz Ferguson, manager of the Farson Mercantile — an ice-cream shop and popular travel stop located on the northwestern edge of the Red Desert. “The majority of them are confused about where it’s at and what they are going to see.”

That common confusion — coupled with a growing curiosity — prompted the Wyoming Outdoor Council to design a new resource aimed at demystifying the Northern Red Desert for outdoor recreationists.

The map, which is expected to go into print in March, throws a once-fuzzy area of BLM lands into relief. It highlights geologic formations and historic landmarks, lists mileage, offers factoids, delineates migration corridors and plots out hiking trails. It also urges visitors to be prepared to travel in a place with spotty cell-phone connection, dicey roads, rough conditions and few, if any services.