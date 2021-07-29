New projection puts Deer Creek 2 fire at 5,295 acres

The Deer Creek 2 Fire spanned 5,295 acres as of Thursday morning, up from the 3,000 acres firefighters originally projected.
The fire did not grow 2,000 acres overnight, however. Once the Wednesday winds died down, aircraft were able to get a more accurate map of the fire, which showed that they underestimated the size of the blaze by about 2,000 acres.
If anything, overnight rainfall on Wednesday helped to slow the blaze.
Deer Creek 2, burning in Campbell, Sheridan and Johnson Counties, is 35% contained. No structures have been lost, nor are any being impacted by the fire. The cause of the fire has officially been classified as a burning coal seam in Campbell County that ignited and spread the flames in dry conditions.
Because of the landscape, most of the fire is not accessible by engines, forcing the fire departments to use some different methods and making it harder for the firefighters on the ground.
“The terrain out there is very difficult. It’s basically straight up, straight down,” said Melanie Wilmer, public information officer for the Campbell County Fire Department.
The overnight rainfall that helped quell the fire also made the conditions muddier and slicker, making it much harder for the firefighters. But upcoming weather could aid the fight.
“Moisture and cooler temperatures will decrease fire potential and spread,” read a post from the official Deer Creek 2 Facebook page. “Vegetation is becoming sparse and there is no mop up necessary.”
One hundred personnel were working the fire Thursday, down from 125 on Wednesday.
For more information, visit the Facebook page created for the Deer Creek 2 fire and check air quality at www.airnow.gov.
There are multiple additional fires burning in Wyoming. The Crater Ridge Fire, which has charred 641 acres in the northern part of the state, had not been contained as of Thursday. The 672-acre Bison wildfire near, on the other hand, was 85% contained as of Thursday.
