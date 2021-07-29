New projection puts Deer Creek 2 fire at 5,295 acres

The Deer Creek 2 Fire spanned 5,295 acres as of Thursday morning, up from the 3,000 acres firefighters originally projected.

The fire did not grow 2,000 acres overnight, however. Once the Wednesday winds died down, aircraft were able to get a more accurate map of the fire, which showed that they underestimated the size of the blaze by about 2,000 acres.

If anything, overnight rainfall on Wednesday helped to slow the blaze.

Deer Creek 2, burning in Campbell, Sheridan and Johnson Counties, is 35% contained. No structures have been lost, nor are any being impacted by the fire. The cause of the fire has officially been classified as a burning coal seam in Campbell County that ignited and spread the flames in dry conditions.

Because of the landscape, most of the fire is not accessible by engines, forcing the fire departments to use some different methods and making it harder for the firefighters on the ground.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The terrain out there is very difficult. It’s basically straight up, straight down,” said Melanie Wilmer, public information officer for the Campbell County Fire Department.