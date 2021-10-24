New research shows that water, not shade, is a critical component to staving off heat exhaustion in moose

So Verzuh spent three years tracking 30 moose with GPS collars that updated locations in real time to see where moose bedded down. She wondered if, during the heat of the day, moose simply needed shade to cool off, or if they needed something more.

In each area where a moose bedded, she followed up by installing mini weather stations in four locations for 24 hours and measured the soil moisture content. The mass of data allowed her to figure out what conditions moose looked for when choosing where to rest.

Unlike prevailing thought that moose only needed shade to cool down, she found after analyzing her data that they overwhelmingly chose wet areas during hot days.

“If you think about, when you’re going and laying down in the shade, you’re reducing the amount of heat you’re gaining, but you want to dump heat. Which you don’t necessarily enhance by seeking shade,” Monteith said. “On the other hand, you can lose a lot of heat by going in the swimming pool.”

Possible solutions

What does this mean for moose in a world that’s warming and drying? It may mean, Monteith said, that without habitat interventions, moose numbers may well dwindle in the southerly portions of their ranges — places like the Snowy Range or even the Bighorns.