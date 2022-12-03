New short film celebrates emerging Wyoming women artists

A new film by a Wyoming art organization explores the work of five up-and-coming women artists.

The five were nominated for the 2024 "Women to Watch" exhibit at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. It'll be the first time Wyoming's participating in the exhibition.

Featured artists include:

Jennifer Rife, a Cheyenne installation artist who specializes in land art;

Sarah Ortegon, a painting, beadwork and performance artist who lives on the Wind River Reservation;

Leah Hardy, a Laramie metalsmith;

Bronwyn Minton, a mixed-media artist based in Jackson; and

Katy Ann Fox, a painter who lives in Teton Valley.

The roughly 10-minute film, created by the museum's Wyoming committee, gives the artists a chance to talk about their craft, what work they're submitting to the exhibit and what the opportunity means to them.

“As women artists a lot of the time our art isn’t seen, but it is totally worthy of being seen. This exhibition could show us how to come back to ourselves as human beings,” Ortegon says in the film. “I believe that women have a connection within ourselves of creating life instead of destroying life.”

The film is free and available online at wynmwa.org/film.

Tammi Hannawalt, a Wyoming consulting creator, recommended the five artists to the museum. Only one will be chosen for the exhibit.

“We are so excited to showcase the outstanding artistic work being done by women here in Wyoming," she said in a Friday news release from the Wyoming Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. "With so much talent, it was extremely difficult to narrow the nominees to just five. The nominated artists represent both Wyoming and the theme of the exhibit incredibly well.”

The exhibit, which takes place once every two years, is meant to promote underrepresented women artists across the country. The theme of the show is "new," "future" and "alternative" worlds.